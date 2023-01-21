Imperial Valley News Center

Down and Dirty with Dirty Cello Cross-over Music Dynamics

Las Vegas, Nevada:

Down and Dirty with Dirty Cello Cross-over Music Dynamics Justin Case of America Newscape had a chance to chat music with his friends Rebecca Roudman (Dirty Cello) and Jason Eckl.

Please sit back and enjoy the ride.

Dec 3 - The Sofia, Sacramento, CA

Dec 9 - Jazz Messengers String Quartet at Lost Chord Guitars, Solvang

Dec 10 - Jazz Messengers String Quartet at Coffee Gallery Backstage, Altadena

Dec 16 - Renegade Orchestra, Ashkenaz, Berkeley

Jan 21, 2023 - Roberts Hall, Lynn Haven, Florida

Feb 11, 2023 - ProArts, Kihei, Hawaii

Dirty Cello:

https://www.youtube.com/@DirtyCello

https://www.dirtycello.com