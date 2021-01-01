Imperial Valley News Center

Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Murderer

Eagle Pass, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Eagle Pass South Station arrested an undocumented migrant with a previous conviction for criminal homicide, August 26.

Agents encountered and arrested eight migrants shortly after they illegally entered the United States. The group was transferred to the Eagle Pass Centralized Processing Center.

Record checks revealed a woman who had been previously convicted of third-degree murder in Washington County, Pennsylvania, was among the group. Agents learned that Delmy Beatriz Escalante-Brizuela, 47, of El Salvador, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years imprisonment and was most recently deported from the United States in 2019.

As a convicted felon, she faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326, re-entry after deportation.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.