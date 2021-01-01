Imperial Valley News Center

Tale of a Deal

Brooksville, Florida - Bobby Read found just the right spot in Brooksville City, for his new personal training business, Downtown Athletics. The Association of Mature American Citizens reports that he signed the papers and paid the asking price of $55,000 and then found out that the small municipal building he purchased came with the town’s towering water tower.

It certainly made his new business location easy to find but it was a big responsibility to be in charge of Brooksville’s water supply. But all’s well that ends well, and it cost him just $10 to transfer the tower back to the township