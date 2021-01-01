Imperial Valley News Center

A Cowboy Story

Brawley, California - In 2008, the Bonhams auction house in Los Angeles sold Billy the Kid’s six-gun - a Colt single action Army revolver - for $64,350, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. Billy was tried and sentenced to hang in 1881 for his crimes. The judge is said to have looked him in the eye and declared you’ll hang until you are “dead, dead, dead” to which the Kid replied, "and you can go to hell, hell, hell."

But Billy escaped before he could be executed and Sheriff Pat Garret hunted him down. The sheriff caught up with him a few months later in Fort Sumner, New Mexico and shot him in the chest.

Bonhams is now set to sell the Colt that Pat Garrett used to take Billy down and it is expected to fetch somewhere between $2 to $3 million.