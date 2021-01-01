Imperial Valley News Center

Forbes Names U.S. Department of State as one of America’s Best-In-State Employers for 2021

Washington, DC - Forbes, in partnership with Statista, has named the U.S. Department of State as one of America’s Best-In-State Employers for both Washington, D.C. and Virginia for 2021. The Department also ranked third in the Government Services category in both D.C. and Virginia.

Approximately 80,000 American workers at U.S. companies with more than 500 employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees also evaluated other employers in their respective industries and identified factors that stood out either positively or negatively.

The survey considered every aspect of an employee’s experience, including working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity. Of the thousands of companies eligible for this recognition, only a select few in each state receive the award.

Further information about the survey can be found here:

Forbes America’s Best-In-State Employers 2021

To learn more about Foreign and Civil Service careers, internships, and fellowships visit http://careers.state.gov or download the DOSCareers mobile app in the Apple and Google Play stores.