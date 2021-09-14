Imperial Valley News Center

Vote by Mail Ballots Mailed for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election

Imperial County, California - Monday, the Imperial County Registrar of Voters (ROV) began mailing Vote by Mail ballots to all registered voters for the September 14, 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election.

Registered voters should expect to receive their Vote by Mail ballots beginning this week.

Voters can track the mailing of their Vote by Mail ballot with Where’s My Ballot at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/

We encourage voters to safely participate in this election by returning their mail-in ballot early. There are several safe return options available:

• Return by mail, no postage required – must be postmarked by Election Day

• Drop off at a Ballot Drop Box – All Drop Boxes will be open 24-hours, 7 days per week.

County Administration Center, West Parking Lot, 940 West Main Street, El Centro

Brawley City Hall, 400 Main Street, Brawley

Calexico City Hall, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico

Imperial City Hall, 400 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial

Drop off at any Polling Place on Election Day

The duty of the Registrar of Voters is to serve Imperial County by providing essential records management and election services in a fair, accessible and transparent manner. For more information, visit https://elections.imperialcounty.org/