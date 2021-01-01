Imperial Valley News Center

Truly Uplifting Story

Tanmpa, Florida - Edith Murway-Traina of Tampa, got a surprise greeting for her 100th birthday, a message from the folks at Guinness declaring that she is the world’s oldest powerlifter, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. Edith began participating in weightlifting competitions when she was 91-years-young.

The former dance instructor is all signed up for her next competition come November. Edith is used to being a winner; she says she’s had so many wins in the past couple of years that she couldn’t find enough space for them in her home. You can bet she’ll be finding a prominent place for her Guinness World Record trophy.