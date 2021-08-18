Imperial Valley News Center

Multi-Agency Active Threat Exercise to be Conducted at Imperial County Airport on Wednesday and Thursday

Imperial, California - Federal Protective Service (FPS) have scheduled annual emergency training exercises at the Imperial County Airport on Wednesday, August 18th and Thursday, August 19th.

Multi-Agency Active Threat Exercise “Heatwave”

WHO: Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Federal Protective Service (FPS)

Imperial Police Department (IPD)

Border Patrol (BP)

BP Bortac

BP Borstar

County Fire/EMT

Bureau of Land Management (BL)

Imperial County Airport authority the City of Imperial County

American Medical Response (AMR)

DATE/TIME: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

10:00 PM

Exercise to begin at 12:00 AM, Thursday, August 19, 2021

LOCATION: Imperial County Airport

1099 Airport Rd.

Imperial, CA 92251

The training is designed to help keep airport police skills well-honed for the safety of our customers and stakeholders.

Noise from the training may be heard in the terminal and law enforcement presence will be visible.

We bring this to your attention in case someone reports unusual activity or radio traffic at the airport. No operational delays or impact to the traveling public are expected.

Media are welcomed to attend, but must RSVP before Wednesday, August 18th. Upon RSVP’ing, instructions will be provided on accessing the site.