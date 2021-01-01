Imperial Valley News Center

FTC Sends Checks to People Who Were Deceived into Buying Worthless Online Marketing Services

Washington, DC - The FTC is sending checks totaling more than $1.5 million to more than 3,000 consumers who were deceived into buying worthless Internet-based marketing products and services by two companies called Position Gurus, LLC, and Top Shelf Ecommerce, LLC.

According to the FTC’s May 2020 complaint, the companies and their owners targeted consumers looking to start retail businesses on the Internet. The complaint alleged that the defendants falsely represented that their services would drive more customers to consumers’ new online stores and drastically increase sales and earnings.

The defendants also falsely claimed to be associated with unrelated coaching companies that consumers had prior dealings with; collected consumers’ personal financial information under false pretenses; and illegally restricted consumers’ ability to review or complain about the defendants’ products, services, or conduct, the FTC alleged.

JND Legal Administration, the refund administrator for this case, will mail checks today. The checks average over $511 each. People who receive checks should deposit or cash them within 90 days, as indicated on the check. Recipients who have questions about their checks can call the refund administrator at 1-888-906-0551. The FTC never requires people to pay money or provide account information to cash a refund check.

The FTC’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of FTC refunds. In 2020, FTC actions led to more than $483 million in refunds to consumers across the country, but recently the United States Supreme Court ruled the FTC lacks authority under Section 13(b) to seek monetary relief in federal court going forward. The Commission has urged Congress to restore the FTC’s ability to get money back for consumers.