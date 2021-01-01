Imperial Valley News Center

Trading Card Fetches $4.3 million

New Albany, Ohio - There are avid fans and then there are fans who are downright fanatical, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

LJ's Card Shop in New Albany, OH has a lot of faith that there’s a fanatical Kansas City Chiefs fan out there who loves the team and quarterback Patrick Mahomes so much that he or she will top the $4.3 million it just paid for Mahome’s autographed rookie trading card. The sale broke the record for football trading cards, topping the $3.1 million that was paid for a Tom Brady rookie card in March.