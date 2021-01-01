Imperial Valley News Center

2021’s Purrfect Cities for Cat Lovers

Irvine, California - Cat lovers will stick by their pets, no matter how many times the little troublemakers destroy the furniture or make as much noise as they paw-ssibly can at 3 a.m.

But where are the best places for felines and their long-suffering friends to call home?



To mark International Cat Day, August 8, LawnStarter found 2021's Best Cities for Cat Lovers by ranking the 200 largest U.S. cities across 11 factors, such as vet access, cost of cat sitting, and cat-friendly rental properties.



Find out which cities me-wowed us (or landed at the bottom of the litter box) below, followed by some highlights and lowlights.