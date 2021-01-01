Imperial Valley News Center

California Sex Offender Attempts to Sponsor Unaccompanied Juvenile Migrant

Edinburg, Texas - Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents identified a registered sex offender attempting to sponsor a 16-year-old migrant teenager.

Saturday, McAllen Station Border Patrol agents working near McAllen, Texas, encountered a group of 85 migrants as they walked from the Rio Grande into the United States. During virtual processing, an unaccompanied 16-year-old female from Guatemala, provided the name of a male subject who she claimed was a family friend. By memory, she provided demographic information of her alleged sponsor, which is rare and raised concern from agents and a CBP officer working virtually in Canada to assist our agents with the overwhelming number of migrants at the Donna Processing Facility. Following the verification process, agents made contact with a male California resident. The subject stated to agents, that he was a friend of a close family friend. Due to inconsistencies in the subject’s stories, agents grew suspicious. Upon further investigation, agents discovered the subject is a registered sex offender out of Oroville, California. “RGV Sector agents are tirelessly working to ensure unaccompanied children are not harmed and sent with individuals in our communities who seek to prey on children,” said Chief Brian Hastings, RGV Sector Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent. Due to the diligence of the CBP officer and agents, the unaccompanied female juvenile is safe, and all proper authorities have been notified.

As more cases of unaccompanied juvenile migrants arise, public awareness is imperative, as migrants face dangers each day. “Although we are faced with the rising numbers of apprehensions, our Border Patrol agents utilize their investigative techniques and work collaboratively with other law enforcement authorities to safeguard migrant children.” The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity by calling 800-863-9382.