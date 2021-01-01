Imperial Valley News Center

8 Illegal Migrants Rescued in 48 Hours

Ocotillo, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued eight undocumented individuals in two separate incidents in the Jacumba Wilderness region.

The first incident occurred last Thursday, at about 1:36 p.m., when El Centro Sector Dispatch notified agents working in the field of a group of four individuals, who illegally crossed the United States in distress. One of the four individuals appeared to be showing signs of dehydration.

El Centro Sector’s Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) also responded to assist in the search. At about 1:43 p.m., agents located the group of undocumented individuals, three miles north of the border and north of Highway 98. Agents conducted welfare checks and determined that of the four individuals only one needed additional medical treatment for dehydration. Emergency medical services was dispatched to their location.

Ocotillo Fire Department and BORSTAR rendered first aid to the dehydrated individual. The individual responded well to the treatment given and it was determined that no additional medical assistance was needed.

The four undocumented individuals, all Mexican nationals, were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

The second incident occurred early Friday morning, at about 4:10 a.m., when El Centro Sector Dispatch received a call from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) regarding a group of four individuals who illegally crossed into the United States, who were without water, lost, and now in distress in the mountains.

El Centro Station notified agents working in the field of the call and of the last known GPS coordinates of the group. At about 4:20 a.m., a Department of Defense U.S. Army Blackhawk also assisting in the search located the lost individuals and relayed the information to agents in the field.

At about 6:23 a.m., agents made contact with the group of four adult men, all Mexican nationals, about one half mile north of the United States/Mexico International Boundary. Agents conducted welfare checks and determined that no medical attention was required.

The undocumented individuals were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

All undocumented individuals in each incident will be processed accordingly.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 248 individuals lost or in distress.