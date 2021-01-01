Imperial Valley News Center

Criminal Migrants Arrested

Granjeno, Texas - McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrest two gang members and two criminal migrants convicted of sexual offenses.

Friday evening, MCS agents apprehended a group of 75 migrants in Granjeno, Texas. During processing, criminal record checks identified a 25-year-old woman as a Mara Salvatrucha gang member. The Salvadoran national’s criminal record in El Salvador includes, unlawful possession of firearms of war, extortion, and illicit groupings.

Later that night, MCS agents working in Madero, Texas, arrested seven migrants after they entered the United States illegally. During processing, Julio OLMEDO-Mendez was identified as a registered sexual offender. In 1999, the 46-year-old man was convicted of Sexual Assault of a Child, 13 years of age. The sexual assault was committed in Austin, Texas. The Mexican national was sentenced two years confinement. OLMEDO-Mendez was previously removed from the United States multiple times.

Saturday afternoon, MCS agents responded to a call from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies working in Mission, Texas. The deputies had several migrants illegally present in the United States in custody. Border Patrol transported the migrants to a Border Patrol processing facility. Records checks identified a Honduran man that was previously convicted of Possession of Obscene Material with a Minor, a felony offense. As a result, he was sentenced to five years imposed, five years suspended time served. The 38-year-old male is also wanted by law enforcement authorities in Leesburg, Virginia.

Yesterday morning, MCS agents working in Hidalgo, Texas, apprehended 13 migrants after they illegally entered the United States. While questioning a Salvadoran male, agents discovered that he is an 18th Street gang member. The 28-year-old man was sentenced to seven years of incarceration following a conviction for aggravated robbery.

All subjects were processed accordingly.