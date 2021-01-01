Imperial Valley News Center

Cryptic Pregnancy

Imperial, California - An Indonesian woman claimed recently that she got pregnant when a “gust of wind” entered her body, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens. She says that within 15 minutes she went into labor and was rushed to a local clinic where an hour later she gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

Neighbors in the religious West Java community where this happened were quick to assume that she concocted the story to cover up an extra-marital affair. But it is more than likely that she simply didn’t know she was pregnant. Such so-called cryptic pregnancies occur more often than you might think. The online site WebMD reports that one in 2,500 pregnant women show no signs that they are with child until they go into labor.