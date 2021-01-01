Imperial Valley News Center

Attorney General Becerra Announces Critical Net Neutrality Win

Sacramento, California - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Tuesday prevailed in securing net neutrality for 40 million Californians while litigation is ongoing. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California denied a motion for preliminary injunction brought by a group of internet service providers, which attempted to block enforcement of Senate Bill 822 (SB 822), California's net neutrality law, while litigation is ongoing. With today's ruling, California can soon begin enforcement of SB 822.

“We applaud the Court for affirming that California has the power to protect access to the internet, and that net neutrality is vital for healthcare, education, public safety and economic growth. This is an important victory for all Californians and for our democracy,” said Attorney General Becerra. “The ability of an internet service provider to block, slow down or speed up content based on a user’s ability to pay for service degrades the very idea of a competitive marketplace and the open transfer of information at the core of our increasingly digital and connected world.”