One Way to Fast via AMAC

Cincinnati, Ohio - Del Hall of Cincinnati, is among the countless numbers of Christians in the U.S. who observe the six weeks of Lent by fasting. So, says the Association of Mature American Citizens , Hall is swapping his usual three “square meals” a day for a liquid diet that includes “three to five beers a day” this Easter Season just as he has done for the past two years.

He supplements his beer diet with other beverages such as water, black coffee and herbal tea. As he put it in an interview with WXIX-TV, "It's not like I'm drinking constantly. If you eat your standard diet, it gets boring. You don't eat the same thing every day. So, I am definitely not going to drink the same thing every day."