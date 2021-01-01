Imperial Valley News Center

California's GLG Trading Inc., Recalls Beef Tallow Products Imported from China

Chino, California - GLG Trading Inc., a Chino, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 96,810 pounds of beef tallow products that were imported from the People’s Republic of China, an ineligible country for beef, without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The following heat-treated shelf stable Hotpot Seasoning items containing beef tallow are subject to recall:

17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly spicy).”

17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely).”

12.07-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala).”

The products subject to recall do not bear a Federal mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors, retail locations and restaurants in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New York and Texas.

The problem was discovered during verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Derek Yang, Secretary, at (805) 366-6666.