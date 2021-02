Imperial Valley News Center

Kim Kerley Umbrella Drinks for All via San Antonio

San Antonio -

Justin Case of America Newscape had a chance to catchup with our favorite comedian Kim Kerley and she did not disappoint.

The two bant and laugh thier way through some timely stuff. Kim's totally into happiness and creating a Savvi Lifestyle while boosting Team Umbrella Drink!

To learn more about Kim: Follow Kim on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kimkerley