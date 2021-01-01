Imperial Valley News Center

California DMV Really?

Imperial, California - It was a case of COVID confusion that caused the Department of Motor Vehicles in California to send a driver a new license using a picture of her wearing a face-mask, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Lesley Pilgrim told CBS news that she was wearing her mask when the DMV photographer snapped her picture, apparently by mistake. He took another shot of her mask-less but, somehow, the wrong ID photo was used. The DMV said it was “an oversight.” Ms. Pilgrim said, “we all make mistakes.”