Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump’s Effort To Provide Americans With A Safe And Effective Vaccine Is Delivering Results

Details

Washington, DC - "My Administration has initiated the single greatest mobilization in U.S. history - pioneering, developing, and manufacturing therapies and vaccines in record time." ~ President Donald J. Trump

PUTTING AMERICANS FIRST FOR VACCINES: President Donald J. Trump is taking action to provide Americans priority access to our Nation’s COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Today, President Trump is signing an Executive Order to ensure that the American people are first in line to benefit from United States Government COVID-19 vaccines developed or procured using taxpayer resources.
  • Under this order, the Secretary of Health and Human Services is directed to provide priority access to COVID-19 vaccines to Americans.
  • Through this action, President Trump is putting the health and safety of Americans, the viability of our economy, and the security of our Nation first.
  • The United States has led and will continue to lead the world’s public health and humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEVELOPING A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE VACCINE IN RECORD TIME: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the United States is more prepared than ever before to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Under President Trump, America will soon deliver vaccines that will help defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and help support the global return to prosperity.
  • In just seven months since the President coalesced the full power of the Federal Government, private sector, and scientific community into Operation Warp Speed, this once-in-a-generation effort has developed vaccines five times faster than any other vaccine in history.
  • Without cutting corners in safety or effectiveness, our Nation is now on track to receive emergency use authorization for two lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year.
  • The Trump Administration is working to coordinate COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans with States, territories, tribes, local public health programs, and private industry.
  • The Trump Administration is prepared to ship COVID-19 vaccine doses to every corner of America within 48 hours of the issuance of an Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

LEADING A HISTORIC RESPONSE: President Trump’s highest priority has always been to preserve the health, safety, and wellbeing of the American people.

  • From the outset of the pandemic, President Trump and his Administration have worked tirelessly to combat COVID-19 and protect Americans.
  • President Trump took early and aggressive action to prevent spread of the virus in America and reacted quickly to completely revolutionize America’s testing system for COVID-19.
  • The President has leveraged the Defense Production Act to expedite production and delivery of critically-needed medical equipment such as ventilators and personal protective equipment.
  • The President and his Administration have always followed a strategy rooted in the bedrock objective of saving lives and helping our country safely reopen, and stay open.
  • President Trump has rejected pursuing across-the-board shutdowns, mandates, and restrictions, which inflict more harm on the American people and United States economy than they would prevent.
  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • President Donald J. Trump’s Effort To Provide Americans With A Safe And Effective Vaccine Is Delivering Results