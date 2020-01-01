Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump’s Effort To Provide Americans With A Safe And Effective Vaccine Is Delivering Results

Washington, DC - "My Administration has initiated the single greatest mobilization in U.S. history - pioneering, developing, and manufacturing therapies and vaccines in record time." ~ President Donald J. Trump

PUTTING AMERICANS FIRST FOR VACCINES: President Donald J. Trump is taking action to provide Americans priority access to our Nation’s COVID-19 vaccines.

Today, President Trump is signing an Executive Order to ensure that the American people are first in line to benefit from United States Government COVID-19 vaccines developed or procured using taxpayer resources.

Under this order, the Secretary of Health and Human Services is directed to provide priority access to COVID-19 vaccines to Americans.

Through this action, President Trump is putting the health and safety of Americans, the viability of our economy, and the security of our Nation first.

The United States has led and will continue to lead the world’s public health and humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEVELOPING A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE VACCINE IN RECORD TIME: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the United States is more prepared than ever before to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under President Trump, America will soon deliver vaccines that will help defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and help support the global return to prosperity.

In just seven months since the President coalesced the full power of the Federal Government, private sector, and scientific community into Operation Warp Speed, this once-in-a-generation effort has developed vaccines five times faster than any other vaccine in history.

Without cutting corners in safety or effectiveness, our Nation is now on track to receive emergency use authorization for two lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year.

The Trump Administration is working to coordinate COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans with States, territories, tribes, local public health programs, and private industry.

The Trump Administration is prepared to ship COVID-19 vaccine doses to every corner of America within 48 hours of the issuance of an Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

LEADING A HISTORIC RESPONSE: President Trump’s highest priority has always been to preserve the health, safety, and wellbeing of the American people.