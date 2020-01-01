President Donald J. Trump’s Effort To Provide Americans With A Safe And Effective Vaccine Is Delivering Results

Washington, DC - "My Administration has initiated the single greatest mobilization in U.S. history - pioneering, developing, and manufacturing therapies and vaccines in record time." ~ President Donald J. Trump
PUTTING AMERICANS FIRST FOR VACCINES: President Donald J. Trump is taking action to provide Americans priority access to our Nation’s COVID-19 vaccines.
- Today, President Trump is signing an Executive Order to ensure that the American people are first in line to benefit from United States Government COVID-19 vaccines developed or procured using taxpayer resources.
- Under this order, the Secretary of Health and Human Services is directed to provide priority access to COVID-19 vaccines to Americans.
- Through this action, President Trump is putting the health and safety of Americans, the viability of our economy, and the security of our Nation first.
- The United States has led and will continue to lead the world’s public health and humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DEVELOPING A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE VACCINE IN RECORD TIME: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the United States is more prepared than ever before to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Under President Trump, America will soon deliver vaccines that will help defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and help support the global return to prosperity.
- In just seven months since the President coalesced the full power of the Federal Government, private sector, and scientific community into Operation Warp Speed, this once-in-a-generation effort has developed vaccines five times faster than any other vaccine in history.
- Without cutting corners in safety or effectiveness, our Nation is now on track to receive emergency use authorization for two lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year.
- The Trump Administration is working to coordinate COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans with States, territories, tribes, local public health programs, and private industry.
- The Trump Administration is prepared to ship COVID-19 vaccine doses to every corner of America within 48 hours of the issuance of an Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
LEADING A HISTORIC RESPONSE: President Trump’s highest priority has always been to preserve the health, safety, and wellbeing of the American people.
- From the outset of the pandemic, President Trump and his Administration have worked tirelessly to combat COVID-19 and protect Americans.
- President Trump took early and aggressive action to prevent spread of the virus in America and reacted quickly to completely revolutionize America’s testing system for COVID-19.
- The President has leveraged the Defense Production Act to expedite production and delivery of critically-needed medical equipment such as ventilators and personal protective equipment.
- The President and his Administration have always followed a strategy rooted in the bedrock objective of saving lives and helping our country safely reopen, and stay open.
- President Trump has rejected pursuing across-the-board shutdowns, mandates, and restrictions, which inflict more harm on the American people and United States economy than they would prevent.