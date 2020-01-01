President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:
- Elaine L. Chao, of Kentucky, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
- Lynn Friess, of Wyoming, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
- Douglas Manchester, of California, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
- Hannah F. Buchan, of Florida, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
- Catherine B. Reynolds, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
- Andrew George Biggs, of Oregon, to be a Member of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.
- Dr. Betty A. Rosa, Ph.D., of New York, to be a Member of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.
- John E. Nixon, of Utah, to be a Member of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.
- Rep. Mike Sanders, of Oklahoma, to be a Member of the Community Development Advisory Board.
- Christopher C. Papagianis, of New York, to be a Member of the Community Development Advisory Board.
- J. Steven Grist, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Community Development Advisory Board.
- James H. Herbert II, of Wyoming, to be a Member of the Community Development Advisory Board.
- Kellyanne Elizabeth Conway, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member of the Board of Visitors to the United States Air Force Academy.
- Douglas Macgregor, of Pennsylvania, to be a Member of the Board of Visitors to the United States Military Academy.
- Chang Oh Turkmani, of Florida, to be a Member of the National Cancer Advisory Board.
- Elizabeth M. Fago, of Florida, to be a Member of the National Cancer Advisory Board.
- Dr. Jack T. Evjy, M.D., of New Hampshire, to be a Member of the National Cancer Advisory Board.
- Lisa Cutone, of California, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.
- Marina A. DeWit, of Arizona, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.
- Larry Schweikart, of Arizona, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.
- Matthew A. Schlapp, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board.
- Andrew Kloster, of Maryland, to be a Member of the Council of the Administrative Conference of the United States.
- Jared Smith, of Florida, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.
- William Ruger, of Virginia, to be a Member of the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
- Dr. Jonathan Bronitsky, Ph.D., of Michigan, to be a Member of the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.
- David Kennedy, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Arctic Research Commission.