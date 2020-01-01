Imperial Valley News Center

Statement from National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to ensure every American has priority access to free, safe, and effective COVID-19 vaccines. As part of the Executive Order, President Trump directed his Administration to develop a strategy for giving other nations access to United States Government COVID-19 Vaccines. After all Americans have been afforded the opportunity to be vaccinated, the United States will facilitate COVID-19 vaccine access to the international community for our allies, partners, and others.

In the coming days, my team at the National Security Council will finalize this strategy and coordinate the United States Government’s subsequent implementation. The United States leads the world in health and humanitarian assistance, and we will work to ensure that America continues to save lives and provide human dignity to our friends around the world as we fight this horrible pandemic together.

The President’s vision and energy has been the impetus behind Operation Warp Speed, which has ignited the development of these vaccines in record time. As a result of unprecedented collaboration between the United States Government, private industry, and international partners, the United States will soon have safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for the American people.

President Trump has no higher priority than defending our Nation, and in taking this action, he is ensuring the health of our citizens, strengthening our economy, and enhancing our national security. Today’s action was possible only with President Trump’s strong and decisive leadership.