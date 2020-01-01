Imperial Valley News Center

The first Christmas card

Boston, Massachusetts - If you’re looking for a special Christmas card this year, you might want to consider purchasing a copy of the very first Christmas card, a gem of a holiday greeting designed by Henry Cole, John Calcott Horsley and Joseph Cundall in 1843.

Copies of the original are available from online vendors for as little as six and a half bucks, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. But if you are fussy about such things and want one of the original cards to send to a special friend or relation, it is said that there were about 1,000 of the first card printed and some 30 of them are still around. In fact, one of those originals is up for sale by Marvin Getman, a Boston book dealer. But it will cost you a bit more than $6.50 -- his price tag for an original is $25,000.