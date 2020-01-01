Imperial Valley News Center

‘Movember’ movement raises prostate cancer awareness

Scottsdale, Arizona - ‘Movember’ movement raises prostate cancer awareness via Mayo Clinic and America Newscape

After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men. In the U.S., 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Prostate cancer that's detected early — when it's still confined to the prostate gland — has a better chance to be successfully treated, so it's important that men know their risk factors.

The "Movember" movement is encouraging men to grow a mustache in November to raise awareness of men's health issues, including prostate cancer. On the Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast, Dr. Raymond Pak, a Mayo Clinic urologist, explains the guidelines for prostate screening and when to get a second opinion. Dr. Pak also shares the latest advances in treatment for prostate cancer.

For more information and all your COVID-19 coverage, go to the Mayo Clinic News Network and https://mayoclinic.org .