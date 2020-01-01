Imperial Valley News Center

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jeffrey Callison, 59, of Lincoln, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Director for the Office of Communications at the California Department of Health Care Services. Callison has been Assistant Secretary of Communications at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2016, where he served as Acting Assistant Secretary of Communications from 2015 to 2016 and was Press Secretary from 2011 to 2015. Callison held several positions at Capital Public Radio from 1996 to 2011, including Host of a daily public affairs program, News Director and Reporter. He was Communications Director for the California Wild Heritage Campaign in 2000. Callison earned a Master of Arts degree in philosophy and English literature from the University of Edinburgh. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $142,404. Callison is a Democrat.

Miriam Barcellona Ingenito, 48, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed Director at the Financial Information System for California, where she has served in that position since 2016. Ingenito was Executive Partner at the Information System for California from 2015 to 2016. She was Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control from 2013 to 2015. Ingenito was Deputy Secretary for Environmental Policy and Community Programs at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2011 to 2013. She was Deputy Director of Legislation at the California Department of Finance from 2009 to 2011 and Principal Consultant for the California State Senate Committee on Appropriations from 2001 to 2009. Ingenito served as Assistant to the Secretary for Policy and Program Analysis at the California Resources Agency from 1999 to 2001 and was a Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the California Legislative Analyst’s Office from 1997 to 1999. She earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Chicago. Ingenito was confirmed to this position by the Senate in 2017 and the compensation is $192,084. Ingenito is a Democrat.

Martin D. Greenstein, 37, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Secretary for Communications at the California State Transportation Agency. Greenstein has served as Information Officer II at the California Department of Motor Vehicles since 2019, where he served as Information Officer I from 2017 to 2019. He was Copy Editor and Designer at GateHouse Ohio Media from 2013 to 2017. Greenstein was Copy Editor and Designer at The Stockton Record from 2006 to 2013 and at the Santa Fe New Mexican from 2005 to 2006. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $101,472. Greenstein is registered without party preference.

Daniel G. Homsey, 55, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Earthquake Authority Advisory Panel. Homsey has served as Director of the Neighborhood Empowerment Network at the City and County of San Francisco since 2003. He was an Aide for the Newsom for Mayor Campaign in 2003. Homsey was Field Campaign Manager for Newsom for District 2 Supervisor in 2002. He was Corporate Sales Account Manager at Fatbrain.Com from 1997 to 2002. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Homsey is a Democrat.

Patrick Otellini, 40, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Earthquake Authority Advisory Panel. Otellini has been Project Manager at Swinerton since 2016. He was Chief Resilience Officer and Director of Earthquake Safety for the City and County of San Francisco from 2012 to 2016. Otellini was a Senior Associate at A.R. Sanchez-Corea & Associates from 2001 to 2012. He earned a Master of Arts degree in construction management at the NewSchool of Architecture and Design. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Otellini is a Democrat.

Claudia J. Rodriguez, 55, of Riverside, has been appointed to the California Earthquake Authority Advisory Panel. Rodriguez has been Vice President of Insurance Claims for the Automobile Club of Southern California and its affiliated insurer, the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club since 2018, and held several positions there from 1987 to 2014, including Property Technical Manager and Claims Staff. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rodriguez is a Democrat.

Jayne Battey, 61, of Half Moon Bay, has been reappointed to the San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2016. Battey has been Owner of Miramar Farms since 2012. She was Director of Land and Environmental Management at Pacific Gas and Electric Company from 2009 to 2012, where she was a Land Planner from 1983 to 1988. Battey was Executive Director at the Pacific Forest and Watershed Lands Stewardship Council from 2005 to 2009 and President at Essex Environmental from 1988 to 2005. She earned a Master of Science degree in urban and regional studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Battey is a Democrat.

Mark N. Pazin, 64, of Merced, has been appointed to the 35th District Agricultural Association, Merced County Fair Board of Directors. Pazin has served as Chief of Law Enforcement at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services since 2014. He served as Sheriff for Merced County from 2002 to 2013. Pazin held several positions at the Merced County Sheriff’s Department from 1981 to 2002, including Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Commander and Assistant Sheriff. He earned a Master of Arts degree in national security from American Public University. Pazin is a member of the Merced Area Boosters Organization. He is a member of the California State Sheriffs’ Association and was President from 2011 to 2012. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Pazin is registered without party preference.