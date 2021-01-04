Imperial Valley News Center

Solar Funding Available for Small Businesses

Washington, DC - On Monday, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the topics for the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) funding program for FY 2021. Through SBIR/STTR, U.S. small businesses are encouraged to engage in high-risk, innovative research and technology development with the potential for commercialization.

Small businesses play a major role in spurring innovation and creating jobs in the U.S. economy. SBIR/STTR enables DOE to achieve its research and development goals through R&D funding to small businesses. SBIR/STTR provides funding two phases: Small businesses can receive up to $200,000 in Phase I to prove the feasibility of an idea; successful awardees can then receive up to $1.1 million in Phase II for prototype development.

DOE’s Solar Energy Technologies Office will host an informational webinar on Thursday, November 19, at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the Phase 1 solar topics below. Register now.

DOE intends to fund projects that advance a broad range of early-stage ideas under the following topics:

Floating Solar-Powered Aeration Systems

Solar Systems Resilient to Weather-Related or Cyber Threats

Innovation in Solar Aesthetics for Residential Photovoltaic (PV) Systems

Commercial and Industrial Solar Systems

Agricultural Solar Systems

Components for Generation 3 Concentrating Solar-Thermal Power (Gen3 CSP) Thermal Transport Systems

Affordability, Reliability, and Performance of Solar Technologies

Conductivity-Enhanced Materials for Affordable, Breakthrough Leapfrog Electric and Thermal Applications (CABLE): Electrical Connections for PV Modules and Systems Subtopic

Two additional technology transfer opportunities are available, which are designed to transfer a patented technology from a National Lab to a small business for commercialization:

Method for Mechanical Load Testing of PV Modules with Concurrently Applied Stressors and Diagnostic Methods – An opportunity for a non-exclusive license to commercialize a new system developed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory that tests the durability of PV modules via simultaneous application of light, heat, moisture, system voltage, and mechanical stress.

Nanocomposite Barrier Films for PV Applications – An opportunity for companies to license a new, patented thin-film coating developed by Sandia National Laboratories that can be used as an encapsulant for PV module assemblies and as a barrier coating in other PV applications.

Mandatory letters of intent are due January 4, 2021, at 5 p.m. ET. Learn more about the solar topics, and stay tuned for the funding opportunity announcement in the coming weeks.