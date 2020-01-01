Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Announces Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump announced many of the esteemed executives, economists, scholars, and industry leaders who together will form various Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. These bipartisan groups of American leaders will work together with the White House to chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity. The health and wealth of America is the primary goal, and these groups will produce a more independent, self-sufficient, and resilient Nation.

Agriculture

American Farm Bureau Federation – Zippy Duvall

Sysco Corporation – Kevin Hourican

Tyson Foods, Inc. – Dean Banks

Perdue Farms, Inc. – Randy Day

Cargill, Inc. – David MacLennan

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company – Juan Luciano

Corteva Agriscience – Jim Collins

Tractor Supply Company – Hal Lawton

Seaboard Corporation – Steven Bresky

Grimmway Farms – Barbara Grimm

Mountaire Farms – Ronnie Cameron

Banking

Bank of America – Brian Moynihan

JPMorgan Chase – Jamie Dimon

Goldman Sachs – David Solomon

Citigroup – Michael Corbat

Wells Fargo – Charles Scharf

U.S. Bancorp – Andrew Cecere

Morgan Stanley – James Gorman

Grand Rapids State Bank – Noah Wilcox

Southern Bancorp – Darrin Williams

Construction/Labor/Workforce

International Union of Operating Engineers – Jim Callahan

North America’s Building Trades Union – Sean McGarvey

Laborers’ International Union of North America – Terry O’Sullivan

International Brotherhood of Teamsters – Jim Hoffa

National Electrical Contractors Association – David Long

Bechtel – Brendan Bechtel

Fluor – Carlos Hernandez

National Association of Home Builders – Jerry Howard

Associated Builders and Contractors – Michael Bellaman

Associated General Contractors – Stephen Sandherr

AFL-CIO – Richard Trumka

GH Palmer – Geoff Palmer

American Council of Engineering Companies – Linda Bauer Darr

Defense

Lockheed Martin – Marillyn Hewson

Honeywell – Darius Adamczyk

Northrop Grumman – Kathy Warden

Raytheon – Gregory J. Hayes

General Dynamics – Phebe Novakovic

Energy

ExxonMobil – Darren Woods

Continental Resources – Harold Hamm

Chevron – Mike Wirth

Southern Company – Tom Fanning

Alabama Power – Mark Crosswhite

ConocoPhillips – Ryan Lance

Occidental Petroleum – Vicki Hollub

Kinder Morgan – Steven Kean

Hess Corporation – John Hess

Perot Group and Hillwood – Ross Perot Jr.

National Mining Association – Rich Nolan

Valero – Joseph Gorder

Financial Services

Blackstone – Stephen Schwarzman

Paulson & Co. – John Paulson

Citadel LLC – Kenneth Griffin

Elliott Management – Paul Singer

Vista Equity Partners – Robert Smith

Fidelity Investments – Abigail Johnson

Mastercard – Ajay Banga

Visa – Al Kelly

Chubb – Evan Greenberg

Sequoia Capital – Doug Leone

Stephens, Inc. – Warren Stephens

Charles Schwab – Chuck Schwab

FIS Global – Gary Norcross

TD Ameritrade – Todd Ricketts

Intuit – Sasan Goodarzi

Food & Beverage

National Restaurant Association – Marvin Irby

McDonald’s – Chris Kempczinski

Darden Restaurants – Gene Lee Jr.

Coca-Cola – James Quincey

PepsiCo – Ramon Laguarta

Chick-fil-A – Dan Cathy

Subway – John Chidsey

Bloomin’ Brands – David Deno

YUM! Brands – David Gibbs

Papa Johns – Rob Lynch

Wendy’s – Todd Penegor

Waffle House – Walt Ehmer

Starbucks – Kevin Johnson

Wolfgang Puck

Thomas Keller

Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Daniel Boulud

M Crowd Restaurant – Ray Washburne

Jimmy John’s Founder – Jimmy John Liautaud

Kraft – Michael Mullen

National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors – Dirk Van Dongen

International Franchise Association – Robert Cresanti

Inspire Brands – Paul Brown

Healthcare

NewYork-Presbyterian – Jerry Speyer

HCA Healthcare – Sam Hazen

Ascension Health – Joseph R. Impicciche

CommonSpirit Health – Lloyd H. Dean

Community Health Systems – Wayne Smith

Trinity Health – Benjamin Carter

Cardinal Health – Mike Kaufmann

McKesson – Brian Tyler

3M – Mike Roman

Procter & Gamble – David S. Taylor

Abbott Laboratories – Robert Ford

Johnson & Johnson – Alex Gorsky

Merck – Kenneth Frazier

Pfizer – Dr. Albert Bourla

Eli Lilly and Company – Dave Ricks

Thermo Fisher Scientific – Marc Casper

Gilead Sciences – Daniel O’Day

AbbVie – Richard Gonzalez

Regeneron – Len Schleifer

Biogen – Michel Vounatsos

Roche Diagnostics – Matthew Sause

Anthem – Gail Boudreaux

UnitedHealth Group – David Wichmann

Aetna – Karen Lynch

Cigna – David Cordani

Humana – Bruce Broussard

Centene – Michael Neidorff

Hospitality

Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Sheldon Adelson

Marriott – Arne Sorenson

Carnival – Micky Arison

Hilton – Christopher Nassetta

Hyatt – Mark Hoplamazian

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts – Geoff Ballotti

Intercontinental Hotels Group – Elie Maalouf

Royal Caribbean – Richard Fain

Norwegian Cruise Lines – Frank Del Rio

Treasure Island Hotels – Phil Ruffin

Manufacturing

Caterpillar – Jim Umpleby III

Deere & Company – John May

Cummins – Tom Linebarger

Dow Inc. – James Fitterling

Emerson Electric Company – David Farr

General Electric – Larry Culp

Tesla – Elon Musk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – Mike Manley

Ford Motor Company – Bill Ford

General Motors Company – Mary Barra

National Association of Manufacturers – Jay Timmons

Pernod Ricard – Ann Mukherjee

Nucor – Leon Topalian

Real Estate

Simon Property Group – David Simon

Caruso – Rick Caruso

Vornado Realty Trust – Steven Roth

Related Companies – Stephen Ross

Blackstone – Jon Gray

Irvine Company – Don Bren

Starwood Capital Group – Barry Sternlicht

Witkoff Group – Steve Witkoff

Greystar – Robert Faith

Retail

Walmart – Doug McMillon

Home Depot – Craig Menear

Home Depot – Ken Langone

Home Depot – Bernie Marcus

The Kroger Co. – Rodney McMullen

Lowe’s – Marvin Ellison

Target – Brian Cornell

CVS Health – Larry Merlo

Rite Aid – Heyward Donigan

Walgreens – Stefano Pessina

Amazon – Jeff Bezos

Menards – John Menard

Best Buy – Hubert Joly

Life Time – Bahram Akradi

National Retail Federation – Matthew Shay

Tech

Apple – Tim Cook

Google (Alphabet Inc) – Sundar Pichai

Oracle – Larry Ellison

Oracle – Safra Catz

Salesforce – Marc Benioff

SAP – Jen Morgan

Microsoft – Satya Nadella

Facebook – Mark Zuckerberg

IBM – Arvind Krishna

Intel – Bob Swan

Qualcomm – Steven Mollenkopf

Cisco – Chuck Robbins

Advanced Micro Devices – Lisa Su

Broadcom – Hock Tan

Micron – Sanjay Mehrotra

Telecommunications

Liberty Media – John Malone

Verizon – Hans Vestberg

T-Mobile – Mike Sievert

Charter Communications – Thomas Rutledge

Comcast – Brian Roberts

Altec – Lee Styslinger

Transportation

FedEx – Fred Smith

United Airlines – Oscar Munoz

UPS – David Abney

J.B. Hunt – John Roberts III

YRC Worldwide – Darren Hawkins

Crowley Maritime – Tom Crowley Jr.

Uber – Dara Khosrowshani

DHL – Scott Sureddin

LDJ Global Strategies – Louis DeJoy

American Trucking Associations – Chris Spear

Sports

NBA – Adam Silver

MLB – Rob Manfred

NFL – Roger Goodell

UFC – Dana White

PGA – Jay Monahan

LPGA – Mike Whan

USTA – Patrick Galbraith

MLS – Don Garber

WWE – Vince McMahon

NASCAR – Lesa Kennedy

NHL – Gary Bettman

New England Patriots – Bob Kraft

Dallas Cowboys – Jerry Jones

Dallas Mavericks – Mark Cuban

WNBA – Cathy Engelbert

NWSL – Lisa Baird

Thought Leaders/Groups