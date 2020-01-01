Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Has Led A Historic Mobilization To Combat The Coronavirus

Washington, DC - "The American people have launched the greatest mobilization of our society since World War II, deploying every scientific, governmental, medical, and military resource to defeat the virus." ~ President Donald J. Trump

GETTING SUPPLIES TO THE FRONTLINES: President Trump is moving heaven and earth to make sure our healthcare workers on the frontlines have the supplies they need.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) deliveries coordinated or currently being shipped by FEMA and HHS: 38.2 million N95 respirators 32.6 million surgical masks 5.5 million face shields 4.7 million surgical gowns 30.3 million gloves 212,000 coveralls 8,600 medical station beds

Ventilators provided or shipped so far from the Strategic National Stockpile and the Department of Defense: More than 10,800 nationwide 4,400 to New York 1,558 to New Jersey 700 to Michigan 600 to Illinois 470 to Maryland 400 to Louisiana

FEMA launched Project Air Bridge to expedite imports of critical PPEs. More than 40 Air Bridge flights have taken place as of April 14.

28 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine have been shipped across the country from the Strategic National Stockpile.

MOBILIZING THE PRIVATE SECTOR: President Trump is mobilizing the full resources of the private sector to respond to the coronavirus.