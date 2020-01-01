Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Has Led A Historic Mobilization To Combat The Coronavirus

Details

Washington, DC - "The American people have launched the greatest mobilization of our society since World War II, deploying every scientific, governmental, medical, and military resource to defeat the virus." ~ President Donald J. Trump

GETTING SUPPLIES TO THE FRONTLINES: President Trump is moving heaven and earth to make sure our healthcare workers on the frontlines have the supplies they need.

  • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) deliveries coordinated or currently being shipped by FEMA and HHS:
    • 38.2 million N95 respirators
    • 32.6 million surgical masks
    • 5.5 million face shields
    • 4.7 million surgical gowns
    • 30.3 million gloves
    • 212,000 coveralls
    • 8,600 medical station beds
  • Ventilators provided or shipped so far from the Strategic National Stockpile and the Department of Defense:
    • More than 10,800 nationwide
    • 4,400 to New York
    • 1,558 to New Jersey
    • 700 to Michigan
    • 600 to Illinois
    • 470 to Maryland
    • 400 to Louisiana
  • FEMA launched Project Air Bridge to expedite imports of critical PPEs.
    • More than 40 Air Bridge flights have taken place as of April 14.
  • 28 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine have been shipped across the country from the Strategic National Stockpile.
MOBILIZING THE PRIVATE SECTOR: President Trump is mobilizing the full resources of the private sector to respond to the coronavirus.
  • Ford and GE Healthcare are working to produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days to help with the coronavirus response.
  • The Administration is working with Philips to double its production of ventilators by May.
  • The Administration reached an agreement with 3M to deliver 55.5 million N95 masks each month in the coming months, for a total of 166.5 million masks.
  • Honeywell has doubled its production of N95 masks and aims to increase production fivefold.
  • Apple is using its supply chain to produce 1 million plastic face shields a week.
  • Companies like MyPillow, Brooks Brothers, Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Jockey, Ralph Lauren, and others are using their production lines to produce PPE.
  • Numerous companies from all industries, including Salesforce, Marathon Petroleum, Tesla, Google, Walmart, Home Depot, and many more, have donated supplies and resources.
  • UPS and others have donated shipment services to get supplies where they need to go.
  • Spirits manufacturers like Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Jack Daniels, La Crosse, and Anheuser Busch are pitching in to produce hand sanitizer.
  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • President Donald J. Trump Has Led A Historic Mobilization To Combat The Coronavirus