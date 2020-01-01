President Donald J. Trump Has Led A Historic Mobilization To Combat The Coronavirus

Washington, DC - "The American people have launched the greatest mobilization of our society since World War II, deploying every scientific, governmental, medical, and military resource to defeat the virus." ~ President Donald J. Trump
GETTING SUPPLIES TO THE FRONTLINES: President Trump is moving heaven and earth to make sure our healthcare workers on the frontlines have the supplies they need.
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) deliveries coordinated or currently being shipped by FEMA and HHS:
- 38.2 million N95 respirators
- 32.6 million surgical masks
- 5.5 million face shields
- 4.7 million surgical gowns
- 30.3 million gloves
- 212,000 coveralls
- 8,600 medical station beds
- Ventilators provided or shipped so far from the Strategic National Stockpile and the Department of Defense:
- More than 10,800 nationwide
- 4,400 to New York
- 1,558 to New Jersey
- 700 to Michigan
- 600 to Illinois
- 470 to Maryland
- 400 to Louisiana
- FEMA launched Project Air Bridge to expedite imports of critical PPEs.
- More than 40 Air Bridge flights have taken place as of April 14.
- 28 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine have been shipped across the country from the Strategic National Stockpile.
MOBILIZING THE PRIVATE SECTOR: President Trump is mobilizing the full resources of the private sector to respond to the coronavirus.
- Ford and GE Healthcare are working to produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days to help with the coronavirus response.
- The Administration is working with Philips to double its production of ventilators by May.
- The Administration reached an agreement with 3M to deliver 55.5 million N95 masks each month in the coming months, for a total of 166.5 million masks.
- Honeywell has doubled its production of N95 masks and aims to increase production fivefold.
- Apple is using its supply chain to produce 1 million plastic face shields a week.
- Companies like MyPillow, Brooks Brothers, Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Jockey, Ralph Lauren, and others are using their production lines to produce PPE.
- Numerous companies from all industries, including Salesforce, Marathon Petroleum, Tesla, Google, Walmart, Home Depot, and many more, have donated supplies and resources.
- UPS and others have donated shipment services to get supplies where they need to go.
- Spirits manufacturers like Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Jack Daniels, La Crosse, and Anheuser Busch are pitching in to produce hand sanitizer.