Natividad Offers Coronavirus Information in Triqui and Mixteco

Salinas, California - Natividad, in partnership with Natividad Foundation’s Indigenous Interpreting+ program, has released a series of indigenous language videos about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and shelter-in-place orders in Monterey County.

There are an estimated 30,000 people in Monterey County who speak a rare or indigenous language and may not be able to understand local news reports. Many are Mexican and Central American immigrants who previously lived in villages so isolated they speak very little to no Spanish.

“Everyone should have access to information that helps them stay healthy, especially during this uncertain time. We are so fortunate to have a team of indigenous language interpreters who are helping us connect with all members of our community,” said Dr. Craig Walls, Natividad Chief Medical Officer. “The Indigenous Interpreter+ program at Natividad Foundation helps us realize Natividad’s mission of providing high-quality health care to all, including the vulnerable.”

Natividad has released videos in Triqui, Mixteco, Spanish and English is planning additional videos in Zapateco. The videos explain what coronavirus is, how it’s spread, when to seek medical and emergency care and when to stay home. They also guide those most at risk on how to stay safe. High-risk populations include those over the age of 60, people with weakened immune systems and those who have chronic heart, lung or kidney functions or diabetes.

To view coronavirus and Shelter in Place information in Triqui, Mixteco, English and Spanish, please visit: www.youtube.com/channel/UCIOwLfObaoC1766CH0nZ91A

Special thank you to Natividad Foundation and interpreters Israel and Lucia for serving Monterey County’s indigenous populations during this challenging time. The Indigenous Interpreting+ program currently covers several indigenous languages spoken by people in agricultural communities throughout the United States. More information can be found at https://www.natividadfoundation.org/programs/indigenous-interpreting.