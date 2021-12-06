Finland National Day

Washington, DC - Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State: "On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate all Finns as you celebrate the 104th anniversary of your independence.

"The United States values its close friendship with Finland as we work together to promote democracy, advance human rights, address the climate crisis, ensure regional and global security, and create a more prosperous future for our citizens. We look forward to expanding cooperation with you on shared priorities in the Arctic, in international crisis management, and to increase global preparedness to prevent, detect, and respond to COVID-19 and future pandemic threats, as well as restore global travel, tourism, and trade. Our enduring partnership, shared values, and vibrant people-to-people ties will ensure our friendship remains strong in the years to come.

"On this special day, I send best wishes to all the citizens of Finland for a prosperous year ahead."