Political Prisoners in Belarus Should be Released

Washington, DC - Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State: "The United States condemns the continued detention of political prisoners in Belarus. More than 100 political prisoners are currently being detained for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms by peacefully participating in protests, calling for free and fair elections, and advocating for a national dialogue to end the ongoing crisis.

"These political prisoners have been subject to harsh and life-threatening detention conditions, including credible reports of torture. They are among the thousands of individuals who have been subjected to unjust detentions since the start of the violent crackdown. The United States stands with those who remain detained and unaccounted for, those who have been killed, and those who continue to peacefully assert their right to choose their leaders in free and fair elections. We once again call on the Belarusian authorities to immediately cease the escalating use of violence against peaceful demonstrators, release all political prisoners and other peaceful protestors who have been detained, and engage in meaningful dialogue with the Coordination Council and Belarusian civil society."