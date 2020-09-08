Brazil Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of the Federative Republic of Brazil on the 198th anniversary of your independence.

"The ties between the United States and Brazil have never been stronger. As the two largest democracies and economies in the Americas, our growing friendship is built on a foundation of shared democratic values. This year, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we greatly expanded our cooperation in promoting the bilateral trade and investment that helps our societies flourish. We worked together to lead the hemisphere in promoting human rights and democracy. Our partnership is deep and expansive with ongoing collaboration on security and defense as well as aerospace, science, technology, environment, health, and innovation.

"Brazil’s continued support for the people of Venezuela, especially the more than 264,000 who have been welcomed by the Brazilian people, is a model for the region and a testament to the values we share. President Bolsonaro’s visits to the United States have reaffirmed our strategic alliance, including collaboration in military research and signing an América Cresce Memorandum of Understanding to catalyze private sector investment in infrastructure and stimulate economic development in the hemisphere.

"As the people of Brazil celebrate, the United States wishes all Brazilians a wonderful 198th Independence Day."