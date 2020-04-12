Memorandum on Providing COVID-19 Assistance to the Italian Republic

Washington, DC - Memorandum on Providing COVID-19 Assistance to the Italian Republic:

MEMORANDUM FOR THE SECRETARY OF STATE

THE SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY

THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE

THE SECRETARY OF COMMERCE

THE SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

THE SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY

THE ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR NATIONAL

SECURITY AFFAIRS

THE ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR ECONOMIC

POLICY

THE ADMINISTRATOR OF THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY

MANAGEMENT AGENCY

THE PRESIDENT OF THE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE

UNITED STATES

THE ADMINISTRATOR OF THE UNITED STATES AGENCY FOR

INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE UNITED STATES

INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION

SUBJECT: Providing COVID-19 Assistance to the Italian Republic

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1. Policy. The Italian Republic (Italy), one of our closest and oldest Allies, is being ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already claimed more than 18,000 lives, brought much of the Italian healthcare system to the brink of collapse, and threatens to push Italy’s economy into a deep recession. The Government of Italy has requested United States assistance. Although the United States Government’s first and foremost responsibility is to the American people, coming to the aid of Italy will help fight the COVID-19 outbreak and mitigate the impact of the crisis, while simultaneously demonstrating United States leadership in the face of Chinese and Russian disinformation campaigns, lessening the risk of re-infection from Europe into the United States, and maintaining critical supply chains.

Sec. 2. Support by Public International Organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations. The Secretary of State and the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID Administrator), in consultation with relevant United States embassies and missions, including the United States Mission to Italy, the United States Embassy to the Holy See, and the United States Mission to the UN Agencies in Rome, shall identify public international organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including faith-based organizations, that are positioned to support Italy and Italian communities with respect to the COVID-19 crisis in Italy, and prioritize agency action as the Secretary of State and USAID Administrator deem necessary and appropriate to implement this memorandum.

Sec. 3. Contribution of Equipment and Supplies. To assist with Italy’s urgent need for medical equipment and supplies to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, and excluding provision of items that the Secretary of Health and Human Services or the Secretary of Homeland Security determines are required for our Nation’s domestic response to the COVID-19 crisis:

(a) the Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the Secretary of Health and Human Services and with the Secretary of Homeland Security, working through the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, shall, if appropriate, facilitate contacts between Italian authorities and United States companies, and when appropriate, encourage United States suppliers to conduct commercial sales of items requested by Italian authorities or healthcare providers;

(b) the Secretary of Defense shall identify available nonlethal excess supplies that could be transferred to the Secretary of State for distribution for humanitarian relief purposes in Italy;

(c) the USAID Administrator shall, in coordination with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, identify appropriate NGOs and public international organizations capable of providing supplies and equipment needed by Italy and prioritize agency action as the USAID Administrator deems necessary and appropriate to implement this memorandum; and

(d) the Secretary of State shall encourage corporations and NGOs with a presence in Italy, including faith-based organizations, to donate medical equipment and supplies to Italy.

Sec. 4. Using the Department of Defense’s Existing Presence in Italy. In light of the more than 30,000 United States military personnel and dependents in Italy, the Secretary of Defense shall, without jeopardizing force readiness or health of the force, without detracting from our Nation’s domestic response to the COVID-19 crisis, and consistent with the policy limitations in this memorandum, make personnel and facilities available to assist Italy in its response to COVID-19 by:

(a) providing telemedicine services to Italian hospitals;

(b) facilitating transport and set-up of field hospitals and response equipment provided by non-United States Government sources;

(c) facilitating the transport of supplies, fuel, and food;

(d) treating, by referral, and in consultation with the medical treatment facility commander, Italian non-COVID-19 patients (with particular consideration given to military and civilian first responders) at United States facilities;

(e) providing support to Italy’s Civil Military Operations Center in order to ensure a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic; and

(f) offering, as appropriate, United States-operated military-to-military medical evacuation services for non-COVID-19 patients.

Sec. 5. Technical Support. In light of the ongoing partnerships between the Department of Health and Human Services and Italy’s health sector, the Secretary of Health and Human Services shall, in consultation with the United States Embassy in Rome, provide technical support, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, to assist in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy.

Sec. 6. Support to Italian Businesses. The Secretary of State, the USAID Administrator, and the President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation, may use available authorities to support the recovery of the Italian economy, as appropriate and consistent with the policy limitations in this memorandum.

Sec. 7. Limitation. All support and assistance addressed in this memorandum are subject to the limitation that they shall not be provided if they detract from domestic requirements that presently exist or that may arise in the future for responding to the spread of COVID-19 within the United States.

Sec. 8. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this memorandum shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

DONALD J. TRUMP