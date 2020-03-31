President Donald J. Trump Announces Judicial Nominees

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate:

Cory T. Wilson of Mississippi, to serve as Circuit Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Cory Wilson currently serves as a Judge on the Mississippi Court of Appeals. Before taking the bench, Judge Wilson served in the Mississippi House of Representatives from 2016 to 2019. Prior to his elected service, Judge Wilson served as Senior Advisor and Counsel in the Mississippi State Treasurer’s Office and as Deputy Secretary of State in the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office. Judge Wilson also served as a White House Fellow in the Department of Defense as a Special Assistant to Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld from 2005 to 2006. Upon graduation from law school, Judge Wilson served as a law clerk to Judge Emmett Ripley Cox of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Judge Wilson earned his B.B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Mississippi and his J.D. from Yale Law School, where he served on the Yale Law Journal.

Kristi Haskins Johnson of Mississippi, to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Kristi Johnson currently serves as the Solicitor General of the State of Mississippi. Before her appointment as Mississippi’s first Solicitor General earlier this year, Ms. Johnson served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi and was previously in private practice at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. Upon graduation from law school, Ms. Johnson served as a law clerk to Judge Leslie H. Southwick of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and to Judge Sharion H. Aycock of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. Ms. Johnson earned her B.A. from the University of Mississippi and her J.D., summa cum laude, from the Mississippi College School of Law, where she served as an editor for the Mississippi College Law Review.