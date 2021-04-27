Secretary Ross hosts state’s FFA officers at CDFA Headquarters

Sacramento, California - California Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross hosted the state’s FFA officers for their annual visit at CDFA Headquarters this afternoon.

“It was great to be able to meet in person under the circumstances, and to hear how they’ve been so adaptable over the past year,” Secretary Ross said. “I’m looking forward to speaking at the convention in a few weeks.” Officers, from left: State Secretary Mia Arisman, State Treasurer Reese Gonsalves, State Vice President Emma Thorpe, State President Dean Hill, State Reporter Taylor Sollecito, and State Sentinel Maico Ortiz.