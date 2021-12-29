Non-emergency County Offices Closed in Observance of New Year’s Holiday

Imperial County, California - In observance of the New Year’s holiday, certain non-emergency County of Imperial government offices will be closed on Thursday, December 30th and Friday, December 31st.

The following offices will be closed:

· Air Pollution Control District

· Auditor’s Office

· Behavioral Health Services – Depression & Anxiety Clinic

· Behavioral Health Services – Resource Center

· County Clerk/Recorder

· County Counsel

· County Executive Office

· County Free Library

· Human Resources

· Imperial County Airport

· Public Administrator / Area Agency on Aging

· Public Works

· Registrar of Voters

· Retirement Division

· Treasurer / Tax Collector’s

· Workforce Development

If you plan to conduct business with County Departments during the holiday season, it is suggested that you contact the departments in advance to find out of any changes to the Departments’ regular business schedule.

For listing of all county departments, please visit www.ImperialCounty.org.

All County departments and facilities will resume normal hours of operation following the New Year’s holiday on Monday, January 3, 2022.