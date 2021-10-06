Vote by Mail Ballots Mailed for the November 2, 2021 Consolidated Election

Imperial, California - On Monday, October 4, 2021, the Imperial County Registrar of Voters (ROV) began mailing Vote by Mail ballots to registered voters for the November 2, 2021 Consolidated Election.

The Consolidated Election consists of the following:

Meadows Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees

Salton Community Service District Board of Directors

City of Brawley’s Measure U (To extend the city’s Utility Users’ Tax)

Registered voters should expect to receive their Vote by Mail ballots this week.

We encourage voters to participate in this election by returning their mail-in ballot early. There are several return options available to voters:

Return by mail, no postage required – must be postmarked on or before Election Day

Drop off anytime between now and 8:00 p.m. on November 2, 2021 at an official Ballot

Dropbox at the following locations:

Brawley City Hall, 383 Main St., Brawley

County Administration Center, 940 West Main Street (West Parking Lot), El Centro

Hand deliver to the Registrar of Voters located at 940 West Main Street, Suite 206, El Centro

The duty of the Registrar of Voters is to serve Imperial County by providing essential records management and election services in a fair, accessible and transparent manner. For more information, visit https://elections.imperialcounty.org/ or if you have questions about your ballot or registration, contact the Registrar of Voters’ Office at (442) 265-1060.