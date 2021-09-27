Meth Seized at Salton City Checkpoint

Salton City, California - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen accused of smuggling methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:05 a.m., when a blue 2005 Ford Escape approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent checking vehicles in the lanes referred the vehicle aside for further investigation.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to both the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle. Upon further inspection of these areas, agents discovered a hidden compartment in the floorboard of the vehicle concealing 41 packages of a white crystal-like substance wrapped in cellophane. The contents inside the packages tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver, a 55-year-old male, was caught with 78.41 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of $215,627.00.

The individual, vehicle, and narcotics were later turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.