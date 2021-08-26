Imperial County Launches Redistricting Website

Imperial, California - As part of its 2021 redistricting efforts, the County of Imperial has launched a website that contains information about the local redistricting process.

The website, redistricting.imperialcounty.org, informs the public about upcoming meetings, workshops, and hearings, provides the opportunity to submit questions and other feedback, view live and archived meetings, and keep apprised of the latest news on redistricting.

Chairman of the Board and District 3 Supervisor, Michael W. Kelley, stated, “The redistricting website was created to make the entire process more engaging and transparent for the community. Our hope, with this website, is that the public has the information that they need to get involved in the redistricting process.”

Every ten years, local governments use new census data to redraw their district boundaries to reflect how local populations have changed since the last decennial census. This process, called redistricting, is important to ensure each board member represents about the same number of constituents. In Imperial County, the Board of Supervisors, along with the help of an Advisory Redistricting Commission and the public, is responsible for drawing the supervisorial districts. The redistricting process must be completed by December 15, 2021.

The County’s redistricting website also contains information about the County’s new Advisory Redistricting Commission, which was appointed this week by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors. Their first meeting is scheduled to take place on August 31, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Center.