County of Imperial Awards Contract to Registered Nurse Mentorship Program for Nursing Students

El Centro, California - On Tuesday, at their regular meeting, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved a contract award to the Registered Nurse Mentorship Program in the amount not to exceed $360,000. The program and contract between the Imperial County Workforce and Economic Development Office (ICWED) and the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program (IVROP) is intended for nursing students in their 4th semester completing their Registered Nursing certification and in need of supportive services.

As one of ICWED’s most successful training programs, the scope of this program will serve approximately 30-37 nursing students with mentoring services to ensure each student can successfully complete their final semester. Services include assistance with the purchase of medical instruments, books, and the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). Students will also receive preparation for entering the workforce, job search, training for interviews, other soft skills guidance, and follow-up services for up to 12 months.

“The Imperial County Board of Supervisors is proud in continuing our support of this program as it shows our County’s commitment towards helping develop and support a workforce that this pandemic has shown a true need for,” said Supervisor Mike Kelley, Chairman of the Board.

“The RN Mentorship program has been our most successful training program to date with a successful completion and placement rate of 98 to 100%. The nursing program is greatly demanding, and by the final year, students are struggling to get over the finish line,” said Priscilla Lopez, ICWED Director, “This program helps ease the financial burden by helping to alleviate expenses for books, tools, and other necessities, as well as providing tutoring and funding for the NCLEX. The RN Mentorship program addresses the need that the health industry has for qualified professionals as well as translates to economically sustainable careers for the graduates.”

The Registered Nurse Mentorship Program is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) fund with no impact to the Imperial County general fund.