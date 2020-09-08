Rotating Outages Continue to Be Possible, Energy Conservation Urged

Imperial, California - Due to the continuing heat wave and increase in energy demands, a statewide Flex Alert remains in place and customers should be prepared for the possibility of rotating outages between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. today.

Energy conservation is essential in helping reduce the possibility of widespread rotating outages and the number of people impacted. Consumer conservation practiced on Sunday, September 6, in addition to IID’s procurement of energy resources from neighboring utilities helped the district avoid having to implement rotating outages that day.

IID understands it may be difficult to reduce energy use during the high temperatures and the ongoing pandemic; however, everyone is urged to do their part to cut back on energy use, if health and safety permits, during this critical time.

To help avoid service interruptions, IID asks residents and businesses to conserve energy by:

Avoiding the use of major appliances like washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps, charging of electric vehicles, applicable industrial equipment, etc., between peak hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher.

Using floor or ceiling fans to cool off.

Turning off all unnecessary lights.

Blocking the sun from overheating your home. Inside, use shades, blinds and drapes. Outside, use awnings, trees and shrubs.

Although IID is operating all of its internal generation, the extreme energy demands across the western states has resulted in unexpected termination of contracts to import additional energy resources to the IID service area.

IID appreciates everyone’s patience as our team continues to work around the clock in challenging conditions to procure energy resources needed to meet customer demand while continuing to respond to service interruptions in the field.

Customers can contact IID’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-303-7756 with any questions, visit our website at www.iid.com or follow us on social media to receive updates.