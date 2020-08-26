Arrest of Homicide Suspects by El Centro Police Department

El Centro, California - On Thursday, July 30, 2019, patrol officers from the El Centro Police Department arrested Daniel Alexander Munguia for assault with a deadly weapon. He was a person of interest in the 2019 murder of Raul Esparza, a resident of El Centro.

The El Centro Police Department Investigations Bureau was notified and responded to interview Mr. Munguia in regards to the unsolved 2019 murder of Raul Esparza. He was transported and booked into the Imperial County Sherriff’s Office Jail for the assault with a deadly weapon. He was subsequently charged with the murder of Raul Esparza.

On Thursday, August 20, 2020, El Centro Police Department detectives responded to the residence of Rosita Deborah Torres. She was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Imperial County Sherriff’s Office Jail for the murder of Raul Esparza. SUSPECT(S): Rosita Deborah Torres, age 45, a resident of El Centro, booked for murder (Booking No. 20-1599). Daniel Alexander Munguia, age 39, a resident of El Centro, booked for murder. (Booking No. 20-1511)

This case was presented to the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. On August 24, 2020, both suspects were charged for the murder.

If anyone has additional information regarding this murder investigation, please call El Centro Police Department Investigation Bureau, Detective Jeff Malcomb, at (760) 335-3661 or (760) 337-4502.