Boost Gut Health: Choosing the right fermented foods

Scottsdale, Arizona -

Justin Case of America Newscape and Joyce Rockwood present Boost Gut Health: Choosing the right fermented foods. The How 2 choose the right fermented foods

MAKING SAUERKRAUT AT HOME:

Slice cabbage as thin as possible

Add 2 tsp of salt for every 1 lb of cabbage

Mix in a bowl w/ hands, massaging it well, and let sit 30-60 min so the water releases from the vegetables in the bowl.

Transfer vegetables and pack firmly into glass jars w/ weights to hold the ingredients below the liquid and cover using airlock lids.

The airlock lid prevents any airborne yeast or bacteria from getting inside but the gasses can get out. 7-20 days later the sauerkraut is ready!

No sugar and no vinegar in the ingredients.

