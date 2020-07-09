Solar Job Opportunities at the U.S. Department of Energy

Washington, DC - Interested in being part of the future of solar energy? The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) has job openings. We are hiring federal supervisory general engineers/physical scientists to fill vacancies on two teams: concentrating solar-thermal power (GS-13 level) and systems integration (GS-13 or GS-14 level).

Responsibilities include planning, budgeting, developing, implementing, managing, and evaluating initiatives; representing the office and presenting its mission and goals to industry stakeholders and government officials; and more.

Apply by July 17! You must submit a transcript demonstrating a physical science or engineering degree to meet the basic eligibility requirements.