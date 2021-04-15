Governor Newsom Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Katie D. James, 51, of Woodland, has been appointed Chief of the Office of Victim Services at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where she has served as Acting Chief since 2020. James held several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2006 to 2020, including Assistant Chief and Staff Services Manager at the Office of Victim Services. She was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst for the Special Processing Unit of the Board of Parole Hearings from 2005 to 2006. James held several positions at the Board of Prison Terms from 1996 to 2006, including Victim Assistance Coordinator and Executive Assistant. She was Senior Legal Typist for the Department of Personnel Administration at the California Department of Human Resources from 1994 to 1996. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $143,652. James is a Democrat.

Giselle “Gigi” A. Matteson, 57, of Vacaville, has been appointed Warden at California State Prison, Solano, where she has served as Acting Warden since 2019. Matteson served in several positions at California State Prison, Solano from 2013 to 2019, including Chief Deputy Warden and Associate Warden. She held several positions at San Quentin State Prison from 2007 to 2013, including Staff Services Manager II, Chief Support Executive and Health Program Manager III. Matteson was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Reception Center Mission from 2006 to 2007. She held several positions at the California Medical Facility from 1996 to 2006, including Associate Governmental Program Analyst, Staff Services Analyst, Office Technician and Medical Transcriber. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,024. Matteson is a Democrat.

Matthew B. Atchley, 52, of Cameron Park, has been appointed Warden at Salinas Valley State Prison, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2019. Atchley held several positions at Salinas Valley State Prison from 2004 to 2016 and in 2019, including Chief Deputy Warden, Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer. Atchley also served in several positions at the Correctional Training Facility, where he was an Associate Warden from 2016 to 2019 and a Correctional Officer from 2002 to 2004. Atchley was an Aviation Mechanic for the United States Navy from 1986 to 1988. Atchley is a member of the Monterey County Peace Officers Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,024. Atchley is registered without party preference.

Beatriz E. Gonzalez, 52, of Thermal, has been appointed to the Colorado River Basin Regional Water Quality Control Board. Gonzalez has served as District Coordinator of Expanded Learning Programs at the Coachella Valley Unified School District since 2011 and has served in several positions there since 1995, including Para-Educator for Special Education, Program Specialist for Bright Futures and as a Community Liaison for Healthy Start. She is a member of the Desert Community College District Board of Trustees. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Gonzalez is a Democrat.

Vivian E. Perez, 59, of Holtville, has been appointed to the Colorado River Basin Regional Water Quality Control Board. Perez has been Center Manager at Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest since 2016 and a Faculty Member at the University of Phoenix since 2010. She was a Provider Network Consultant at Fresenius Health Partners from 2016 to 2017. Perez was Operations Manager at Fresenius Medical Care North America from 2012 to 2014. She was a Commissioner for the Imperial Valley Housing Authority appointed by the City of Holtville from 1997 to 2013. Perez earned a Master of Public Administration degree from San Diego State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Perez is a Democrat.

Essra Mostafavi, 39, of Bishop, has been appointed to the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board. Mostafavi has been Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Geode Environmental Inc. since 2017. She was Senior Project Manager at VCS Environmental from 2015 to 2017. Mostafavi was an Associate Environmental Planner at Caltrans District 8 from 2012 to 2015. She was on the Board of Directors at Global Majority from 2010 to 2012. Mostafavi was Acting County Director at Winrock International in 2010. She earned a Master of Arts degree in international environmental policy at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Mostafavi is a Democrat.

Donald C. Young, 48, of Morgan Hill, has been appointed to the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board. Young has been a Senior Vice President at Salas O’Brien since 1998. He is a former Board Chair of the San Jose Evergreen Community College District Foundation and a graduate of Leadership San Jose. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Young is a Democrat.