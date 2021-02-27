Vacaville Felon Indicted for Possessing Ammunition

Sacramento, California - A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment Thursday against Guy Joseph Bass, 29, of Vacaville, charging him with being a felon in possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, on September 18, 2020, police officers arrested Bass on an outstanding arrest warrant. During the arrest, officers searched Bass and found a Glock style ghost gun loaded with an extended magazine containing 17 rounds.

Additionally, on November 18, 2020, police officers approached a parked vehicle with two occupants. A K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, and Bass handed a bag containing approximately a quarter ounce of suspected methamphetamine to the officers. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of an unserialized .223‑caliber AR-style pistol and a 30‑round magazine loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Vacaville Police Department, the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI’s Solano County Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian T. Kinsella is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Bass faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count. Any sentence would be determined at the discretion of the district court after considering any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.