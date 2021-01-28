Vacancies on the Beet Curly Top Virus Control Board announced

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) Integrated Pest Control Branch is announcing three vacancies on the Beet Curly Top Virus Control Board. This Advisory Board makes recommendations to the CDFA Secretary on all matters pertaining to the Beet Curly Top Virus Control Program.

The term of office for a Board Member is unlimited. The Members receive no compensation, but are entitled to payment of necessary traveling expenses in accordance with the rules of the Department of Personnel Administration. Members are considered public officials and must be willing to comply with necessary disclosure requirements.



One vacancy is for a Southern California District Member, District I; representing beans, peppers, spinach, sugar beets, and/or tomatoes. The second vacancy is for a San Joaquin Valley District Member, District II; representing melons. The third vacancy is for a Northern San Joaquin Valley District Member, District III representing beans, peppers, spinach, sugar beets, and/or tomatoes. Individuals interested in being considered for a Board appointment should send a brief resume by March 1, 2021 to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, Integrated Pest Control Branch – 2nd Floor, 2800 Gateway Oaks Drive, Sacramento, California 95833, Attention: Davis Tran.



For additional information, visit the branch's web page at: http://www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/ipc/curlytopvirus/ctv_hp.htm; or contact: Michelle Dennis, Branch Chief of the Integrated Pest Control Branch at (916) 262-1102, by fax (916) 262-2020, or e-mail.


