USBP Agents Intercept Parole Violator

Pine Valley, California - U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents in East County San Diego arrested a man on Saturday evening who was wanted for a parole violation, assumed to be armed and dangerous.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., on November 21, 2020, agents at the Interstate 8 checkpoint in Pine Valley were asked to be on the lookout for a silver 2014 Chevy Malibu. It was believed that a man who had violated his parole was inside the car.

Within 15 minutes, the suspect vehicle approached the checkpoint. Stopping as directed, agents requested identification from the four adults inside. One passenger was a woman with an infant.

With identifications in hand, USBP agents quickly identified the wanted man, who was a rear seat passenger. The man was arrested without incident and subsequently turned over to the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“Arresting a wanted individual is a great example of local, state, and Federal collaboration. Together, we keep our communities and Nation safer,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.

The two other men in the vehicle, the woman, and the baby were all released without further incident.