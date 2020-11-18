Vacancies on the Certified Farmers’ Market Advisory Committee announced

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is announcing vacancies on the Certified Farmers’ Market Advisory Committee (CFMAC).

CFMAC advises the CDFA secretary on all matters pertaining to the Direct Marketing Program, including legislation, regulations, enforcement, and administrative policies and procedures pertaining to the direct marketing of California-grown agricultural products at Certified Farmers’ Markets (CFMs). California has more than 2,700 certified agricultural producers participating in approximately 650 CFMs within the state.



The current vacancies include producers or representatives of agricultural organizations that represent producers; alternate producers or organizations that represent producers; and alternate CFM operators or representatives of the operator.



The term of office for committee members is two years. Members receive no compensation but are entitled to payment of necessary traveling expenses in accordance with the rules of the California Department of Human Resources.



Individuals interested in being considered for an appointment should complete the Prospective Member Appointment Questionnaire (PMAQ) available at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/is/i_&_c/pdfs/CFM-PMAQ.pdf and obtain a letter of recommendation from an industry member. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.



Applications should be sent to Mitchell King, CDFA Inspection and Compliance Branch, 1220 ‘N’ Street, Sacramento, CA 95814 or via e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



For further information regarding the Direct Marketing Program and CFMAC vacancies, please contact Maria Tenorio Alfred at (916) 531-1239.



